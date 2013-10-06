Beau Jest Auditions with Bay Players

×

Next month, the Bay Players will be holding auditions for its upcoming production of James Sherman's Beau Jest.

The romantic comedy has a young woman lying to her very traditional parents about dating a nice doctor to appease them. When they ask to meet him, she hires an escort to play the role of the fictitious doctor.

The Bay Players are looking for people to play the roles of everyone in the story. Two women and 4 men ranging in age from 24 to 60.

With a history stretching back many decades, the Bay Players are one of the longest standing theatre traditions in Wisconsin.

From the announcement:

" Auditions will consist of cold readings. Resumes and headshots welcome, but not required. Auditions will be held on November 18 and 19, 2013 7: 30 PM at Whitefish Bay High School Cafeteria - 1200 E. Fairmount Avenue, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217. For more information: call Raymond Bradford 414-272-5694. "

The show runs January 17, 18, 24 and 25 at the Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium.