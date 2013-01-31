Beautiful Class at Skylight

Leslie Fitzwater stands onstage as legendary French diva Edith Piaf. There's a beautifully tragic tone to her voice. Notes cascade out into the theater. Rick Rasmussen's set strikes the same simple elegance as the singer herself and the singer she is playing. Clean, simple lines flow into the empty space bathed in wonderfully vibrant reds and blues by lighting designer Holly Blomquist. This is Skylight Music Theatre's Edith Piaf Onstage ; pure and simple beauty draped across one of the classiest canvasses in Milwaukee theatre. Fitzwater does a clever job of drawing an audience's attention to her and the Skylight does a brilliant job of letting her.

The Skylight's Edith Piaf Onstage runs through Sunday, Feb.10 at the Broadway Theatre Center. For ticket reservations, call 414-291-7800.