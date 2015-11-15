Beautiful, Pointless Fun by Frank O’Hara

Poet Frank O’Hara’s voice echoes through a lot of contemporary writing. You might not be familiar with his work directly, but you’ll know it when you hear it. Early next month, Theatre Gigante plays tribute to the work of the American poet with Beautiful and Pointless. It’s being billed as, “A fun, silly, nonsensical evening of rarely performed short plays from the ’50s,” by O’Hara. Gigante’s Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson direct the evening of shorts featuring a cast including David Bonofiglio, Deborah Clifton, Erin Hartman, John Kishline, Evan Koepnick, Jason Powell, Tom Reed, Michael Stebbins and Kat Wodtke. Music for the production comes courtesy of Jason Powell and David Bonofiglio.

Beautiful and Pointless runs Dec. 4 - 6 at Gigante Studio on 706 S. 5th St. Suggested donation is $15 at the door. For ticket reservations, call 414-961-6119.