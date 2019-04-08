Beautiful Sets and Costumes Shine in Marquette’s ‘The Rivals’

Marquette University students chose to revive a 18th-century comedy of manners at Helfaer Theatre with The Rivals. The piece, directed by Maureen Kilmurry, tells the story of Captain Jack Absolute, a wealthy nobleman who wooed the beautiful Lydia Languish by using a fake identity; when it turns out that his father arranged his marriage with none other than Lydia herself, Jack Absolute has to face the prospect of his deceit being revealed. Numerous characters gravitate around the central couple, played by no less than 13 actors, all of which have their own personality and story, and a few more couples come together by the end of the nearly three-hour-long performance.

The play is fast-paced, barely breathing despite being five acts long. The script is witty, often funny, poking fun at English high society. While the characters are all colorful, several stand out. As Jack Absolute, Nick Parrott imbues the main character with irresistible charm, making his lies more palatable. Mrs. Malaprop, Lydia’s bombastic aunt, went down in history as the origin of “malapropisms,” the use of incorrect words in the place of similar-sounding ones; here, she is brilliantly portrayed as an over-the-top, jolly source of comedy by Brielle Richmond, who is in her last Marquette Theatre production. Cambryelle Getter, as Lydia, is elegant and romantic, if whimsical and ever-so-slightly irritating.

Brielle Richmond as Mrs. Malaprop

More than anything, the production value is what sets Marquette’s The Rivals apart. The gorgeously-designed set is constantly changing, thanks to servants moving authentic-looking furniture around and backdrops being lowered through machinery. The décors and costumes are lavish, overcoming all expectations to immerse the public in 1775 England. Powdered wigs, buckled shoes and frilly clothing are everywhere in this period piece—Mrs. Malaprop in particular seems like she can barely walk under her richly-decorated crinoline—thanks to the work of costume designer Debra Krajec.

The result is a colorful—literally and figuratively—production, where sets and characters alike are bursting with life. Marquette students took a dusty story and, through congenial body language, great acting and a hefty dose of humor, made it more enjoyable for modern audiences. Despite its length, The Rivals can be an enjoyable outing for anyone.

Through April 14 at Helfaer Theatre, 1304 W. Clybourn St. For tickets, call 414-288-7504 or visit marquette.edu.