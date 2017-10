×

UW-Washington County opens its fall theatre production this weekend as it presents The Beauty Queen of Leenane. In a story out of Ireland in the mid-'90s, the often-fascinating Sharon Nieman plays an adult daughter who finds a chance at love threatening to be thwarted by her manipulative mother (played by Mary Wittmann.)

UW-WC's production of The Beauty Queen of Leenane runs November 1st - 9th on 400 University Drive in West Bend. For more information, visit UW-WC online.