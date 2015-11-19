Beckett with World’s Stage Next Month

× Expand Samuel Beckett

Early next month, World’s Stage presents a program of short works by Samuel Beckett. The World’s Stage has been asked to work with students at Pius XI High School on a Theatre of the Absurd project which will include shorts by Beckett. Works on the program include: "A Piece of Monologue", "Rough for Theatre II", "Quad", "Come and Go", "Play", "That Time", "What Where", and "Catastrophe."

Directors working on the project are Erin Nicole Eggers, Kirk Thomsen, Posy Knight, David Rothrock and Gretchen Mahkorn.

Public performances of the Going Dark: Short Plays by Samuel Beckett run Dec. 10 - 14 at the Pius XI Black Box Theatre. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. For more information as it becomes available, visit World’s Stage on Facebook.