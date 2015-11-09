Behind the Scenes In the Land of Oz

× Expand Photo by Joan Marcus

The award winning Broadway musical Wicked dropped in at Uihlein Hall last week with a stellar production that soars high above the Land of Oz. This current tour of the Wizard of Oz’ s backstory is as fresh and original as its debut 12 years ago.

Wicked tells the story of Glinda, the “good witch,” and the green skinned Elphaba, the “bad witch,” or in this case, wicked! Winnie Holzman’s book and storyline cleverly create the “behind the scenes” to one of the most beloved movies of all time with memorable songs for the show by veteran composer Stephen Schwartz (“For Good,” Defying Gravity”).

Just the theatrical effects alone dazzle and delight; Eugene Lee’s imaginative use of space, focusing the attention on the Wizard’s updated “smoke and mirrors” machine with the winged dragon resting high above the stage, only coming to life with blazing red eyes when Elphaba loses her temper. Kenneth Posner’s lighting reaches its zenith during the Act 1 finale, “Defying Gravity,” while Susan Hilferty’s Emerald City costuming is a fun and zany mix of Victorian garb run slightly amok.

But it’s the sheer talent of the large ensemble, and in particular, the two lead witches that define Wicked. As Glinda, Carrie St. Louis brings out the full emotional range of this easily stereotyped “ditzy blonde” as we watch her slowly realize the pitfalls of getting what you ask for, down to the final moment of the show. Alyssa Fox gets us to see Elphaba beyond the surface emerald green skin, from scared lonely girl to an angry sorceress with powers she herself fails to fully grasp. That is until it’s too late.

And while there truly is no place like home, Wicked is a fun and scarily exciting place to visit. Just remember that the road here is paved in green. Make that emerald green.

Through Nov. 15 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, call (414) 273-7206 or visit www.MarcusCenter.org.