It Belongs To Madness at the Riverwest Public House

According to William S. Burroughs, the abstract entity of Control, “needs time for what it kills to grow in.” That’s an elegantly dense, little nugget of insight into the nature of society. It’s all about time. The social oppression the keeps things wildly imbalance in favor of those with more access to control needs to monopolize a whole lot of time from a whole lot of people. Every moment taken away from the engines of control that is pointed towards equality is its own victory. One week from today, the Riverwest Public House Cooperative hosts an open evening of stories about, “Small Victories That Grow.” Even the smallest victory can make great progress towards equality as a new venue for storytelling emerges with It Belongs to Madness. From the official event announcement: “It Belongs to Madness is a new (hopefully monthly) event where we gather and celebrate stories of these little victories, and raise funds to defend people who the state has openly targeted for repression.”

It Belongs to Madness: Small Victories That Grow takes place on Sep. 19 at 5:00 p.m. at the Riverwest Public House on 815 E. Locust Street. Funds raised at this month’s Madness will go to support the North American Anarchist Black Cross Conference. For more information about the show, visit its events page on Facebook. For more information about the ABC, visit them online.