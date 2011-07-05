A Berlin Night Club in Oconomowoc

×

Iâm seeing three musicals the weekend after next. THREE. And although this is quite a few to be opening on the same week, there are always more shows opening-up just a bit further out. The same weekend that Sunsetâs Drowsy Chaperone, Off The Wallâs Aspects of Love and Bad Exampleâs Cannibal open up, thereâs a classic with a much bigger name than all of these opening in Oconomowocâs Theatre On Main.Â

The relatively new theatre company closes out its sixth season, with a staging of the Kander and Ebb musical that so recently found productions with Carte Blanche Theatre and the Milwaukee Rep. Â Â

Directed by Thomas Weissgerber, the Theatre On Main production features a cast of 18 complete choreography byErik Schaffer and music direction by Mark Carlstein.

Theatre On Mainâs production of Cabaret runs July 15th through 31st at the theatre on 25 South Main Street in Oconomowoc. For reservations, call 262-560-0564.

