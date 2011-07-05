A Berlin Night Club in Oconomowoc

Iâm seeing three musicals the weekend after next. THREE. And although this is quite a few to be opening on the same week, there are always more shows opening-up just a bit further out. The same weekend that Sunsetâs Drowsy Chaperone, Off The Wallâs Aspects of Love and Bad Exampleâs Cannibal open up, thereâs a classic with a much bigger name than all of these opening in Oconomowocâs Theatre On Main.Â
The relatively new theatre company closes out its sixth season, with a staging of the Kander and Ebb musical that so recently found productions with Carte Blanche Theatre and the Milwaukee Rep. Â Â
Directed by Thomas Weissgerber, the Theatre On Main production features a cast of 18 complete choreography byErik Schaffer and music direction by Mark Carlstein.
Theatre On Mainâs production of Cabaret runs July 15th through 31st at the theatre on 25 South Main Street in Oconomowoc. For reservations, call 262-560-0564.
