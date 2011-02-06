The Best Of All Possible Goats & Monkeys

×

Former Milwaukee Shakespeare company Goats & Monkeys will be hosting a staged reading of a new play featuring a kind of a strange mix of talent on Monday. It’s a staged reading of a new play with the breathtakingly forgettable title The Best of All Possible Worlds.—a new play by Alice Austen. Paula Suozzi directs a cast including Equity actors Amy J. Carle, Mark Ulrich Milwaukee Rep resident actress Laura Gordon and local film guy Mark Metcalf. The above cast is joined by talented non-union dramatic actor Clayton Hamburg and Eric Scabla.

The G&M website describes the plot of the script like this:

“a contemporary meditation on fathers and sons, a fraying family and the toll of modern conflicts on the family unit.”

Okay, so--granted it sounds kind of forgettable and nondescript, but even the best drama would come across sounding incredibly boring in a twenty-word description.

Goats & Monkeys’ reading of The Best of All Possible Worlds starts at 8pm on February 7th at the Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret. Tickets to the show are free. For reservations ,email Goats & Monkey at reservations@goatsandmonkeys.org