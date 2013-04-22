Beth Monhollen Pitches LIVING OUT

One of way too many shows opening this weekend, Boulevard Theatre's Living Out is one of those that I expect to be seeing. It's the story of a Salvadoran nanny and the lawyer she works for. Rachel Lewandowski plays the lawyer. Marion Araujo plays the nanny. That's really all the more reason that I need to want to see this show. The fact that Beth Monhollen directed it is also a plus. But if you need more of a reason to see the show, here's Monhollen on Troy Freund's YouTube page pitching the show:

Boulevard Theatre's production of Living Out runs April 24th through May 12th. For more information, visit the Boulevard online.