BETRAYAL Auditions for Soulstice

One of the more intriguing dramas to come out of the 1970s, Harold Pinter's Betrayal is a story set in reverse order. A drama that first appeared onstage in 1978, the drama tells the story of a group of people in reverse order. The first scene takes place after an affair has ended in 1977. The final scene ends the play at the beginning of the affair in 1968. We get a profound picture of the way in which people relate to each other outside the cozy confines of a straight arrow of time.

So it's going to be an interesting challenge for any actor.

This coming Monday, Soulstice Theatre holds open auditions for its staging of the drama. The auditions will take place at 6:30 pm on Monday, June 24th at Soulstice's space on 3770 South Pennsylvania Avenue. To reserve a spot, email: charsoulstice@gmail.com .''

Show dates are September 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27 at 7:30 p.m.

From the press release:

"Sides will be provided. No memorization required, but sides can be emailed to actors ahead of time. Email as soon as possible to sign up for an audition slot. Call backs will be arranged with the director if needed.

Roles available:

Emma - early 30's to mid 40's

Robert - early 30's to mid 40's

Jerry - early 30's to mid 40's"