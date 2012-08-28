THE BIBLE Now At Next Act

×

Considering some of what I've seen in the past couple of years, it's kind of odd that something as innocuous as The Bible: The Complete Word of God (Abridged) would be the one that ended up garnering as much controversy as it has. The light comedy about the bible has been cast out of its originally intended home at Lapham Peak State Park . . . for those still not aware of the change--the show has now been relocated to the Next Act Theatre space on 255 South Water Street.

Bo Johnson directs the show starring Nate Press, Emmitt Morgan and Brian Faracy.

For ticket reservations, call 414-278-0765 or visit Brown Paper Tickets.com