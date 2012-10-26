A BIG Costume Contest with First Stage

×

It's kind of strange. It's kind of cute. And it kind of makes sense. There are some little kids who like going to see live theatre in costume. First Stage is picking up on this for a couple of performances at the end of the month. It's the time of year when costumes are scene offstage more than any other time of year and First Stage is celebrating this with the Dream BIG Costume Contest.

Kids coming to see Big: The Musical at First Stage on Friday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 27 at 1:00 and 3:30 p.m. are encouraged to come in costume. And not just any costume--they are encouraged to dress-up as what they want to be when they grow-up. Winners will be awarded prize packages at each performance courtesy of CostumeExpress and BirthdayExpress. All participants will receive a prize of some sort.

First Stage's production of Big runs October 19 - November 11 at the Marcus Center's Todd Weht Hall. For more information, visit First Stage online.