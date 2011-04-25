A Big Hello to Turf

×

Earlier this month, Greg Bach and Michele Kiewig announced a brand new Milwaukee theatre project: Turf Theatre.

A collaboration of students and instructors, Turf offers workshop space for creative types at ComedySportz. From the press release, co-founder Michele Kiewig says, “Our goal is to provide a space where teachers will not only educate but create curriculums that may not be offered in other schools. We may offer space for anything from square dancing to film-making!”

The two classes currently listed on its website include a two-hour study in the “what are you doing?” improv game taught by ComedySportz/Kentucky Fried Theatre co-founder Dick Chudnow. The class is $10 and runs from 3 to 5pm on May 22nd.

And on May 15th, ten year ComedySportz veteran Rich Laguna teaches a $10 class in the “Freeze,” improv game. The class is from 2 to 4 pm.

Either class sounds like fun for anyone interested in trying improv under the watchful eye of seasoned professionals. For more info, visit Turf online.