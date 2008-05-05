Big Theatre, Chance Encounters, Coffee and Uwe Boll

Last night I had a dream where I was reading a review I’d never written about a new Broadway Musical by Uwe Boll tat doesn’t exist. Weird. But not unheard of. This is a strange time of yearthe twilight between thee end of the normal season and the beginning of summer. Since the beginning of the season last August, I have seen over 85 different productions. It’s only natural that things get a little weird in my dreamscape.

Milwaukee Dance Theatre Gets Big

It’s the kind of twilight brings about strange change. Milwaukee Dance Theatre recently announced that it will no longer be known as Milwaukee Dance Theatre. It was a name that probably made more sense 20 years ago when MDT was founded. The name is a bit misleading. Dacne is only one component of what MDT does, so it makes sense to be identified in a way that is less specific to a certain kind of performance. The press release announced that “on the cusp of the next 20 years,” it has decided to change its name. Henceforth Milwaukee Dance Theatre well be known as . . .

(ahem) . . .

×

So it may not be a new theatre company, but MDT has picked a fun new name to add to the mix.

Excuse me, do I know you?

It’s the kind of twilight that saw artistic directors of the Boulevard and Off The Wall Theatre companies showing-up to the same Windfall Theatre opening and, perhaps inadvertently, sitting within talking distance of each other. They made casual conversation. Its weird seeing any artistic director out of context, but two of them at someone else’s show gives me a strange feelinglike there could be a sudden coup at any moment that could launch the production in a different direction . . .

Another Cup of Coffee, Please . . .

Two musicals last week. Two DIY shows this week. There’s a month left in the regular season . . .