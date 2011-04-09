Biographical Post-Prison Drama With The Castle

×

×

It'€™s all too easy to picture the US prison population as a big homogenous mass of people living in identical cells all over the country. In fact, the US prison population is a lot more complicated than that. Itâ€™s a large, bewilderingly complex cultural dynamic that forms a living part of the bigger population. When people leave the prison system, they are still very much a part of it. Their lives are explored in Castle--a touring spoken word performance program organized by The Fortune Society. The Society is a New York-based non-profit that helps people adjust to life after incarceration.

The four-member cast of The Castle makes it to Milwaukee on Saturday, April 9th. The four have served a combined 70 years of life behind bars for convictions ranging from narcotics to murder. In language that Variety had called â€œProfoundly eloquent,â€ the four speak of trying to adjust to life outside of prison in a way that adds to the dialogue about how society and the prison system.

The Castle will perform April 9th at 7:30 pm at UWMâ€™s Zelazo Center on 2419 East Kenwood. There is no charge for admission.