Bittersweet Comedy

SunsetPlayhouse tackles a tough challenge with its latest production, The Boys Next Door. Written in 1985, theplay attempts to raise awareness of issues faced by the cognitively disabled.Often, this type of “message” play is long on exposition and short onentertainment. The Sunset production, however, manages to balance both elementsquite well. Credit goes to director Mark Salentine for keeping the show on taskthroughout its two-and-a-half-hour running time.

The“boys” referenced in the play’s title are actually grown men. They live togetherin a group home under the daily supervision of Jack, a paid caretaker. As theplay progresses, it’s clear that Jack needs his “boys” almost as much as theyneed him. Each of the characters has his own peculiarities. Arnold is nervous and paranoid. Norman, whoworks in a doughnut shop, responds to any unusual event with the exclamation,“Oh, boy!” Another resident, Lucien, admits he has the intelligence “somewherebetween a five-year-old and an oyster.” His prized possessions are a librarycard and a printed Spiderman necktie. He rooms with Barry, who believes he’s agolf pro. Barry often dresses in snazzy golf attire.

Theplay’s humor emanates from the character’s interactions. Perhaps the funniestis Arnold (Scott Kopischke), who veers between reason and obsession. He isquick to point out others’ fallibilities while being totally unaware of his ownsometimes bizarre behavior. For instance, Arnold decides to leave for Russia andhe ads for the bus station. He oftentrades barbs with Norman (Lawrence K. Lakasavage). Norman ’s fractured logic is hilarious. Someof his best scenes are at the weekly dances sponsored at a local communitycenter. Normally outgoing, Norman becomes sweetly shy in the presence of Sheila, his girlfriend. As the playslips from reality to fantasy, Norman and Sheila suddenly glide around thedance floor with crisply executed dance moves. It is a well-staged and touchingmoment. Patti Anne Hachmeister gives an impressive performance as thephysically and mentally impaired Sheila.

Theplaywright doesn’t shy away from the realities faced by these vulnerableindividuals. The men are unwitting stooges for a local grocer. They arevictimized by a bullying co-worker and, in one case, a violent family member.In general, the men feel that the world is a scary and upsetting place. Theyrely heavily on Jack, who is an advocate, protector and teacher. Jack realizes,however, that he is burning out from the constant demands placed on his timeand energy. The play ends on a bittersweet note as the “boys” come to termswith Jack’s departure, each in his own special way.

TheBoys Next Door runsthrough June 14 at the Furlan Auditorium in Elm Grove.