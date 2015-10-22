Black Nativity Auditions

Black Arts Think Tank is looking to stage a production of Black Nativity. Langston Hughes’ retelling of the classic Nativity story with an entirely black cast will be staged at the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall early this coming December. The group is looking for men and woman 15 to 50 for the production.

Open auditions for the production will be held on Oct. 24 at the Marcus Center’s Rehearsal Hall A on the 4th floor. The auditions begin at 3:00 p.m. From the official announcement:

“ Please bring a headshot and an artistic resume. Reading from Black Nativity may be required - the script will be provided at audition. Please be prepared to sing a gospel selection. Rehearsals for BLACK NATIVITY will begin in November. For further information, email BATT@battmke.org.