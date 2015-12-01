‘Black Nativity’ at the Marcus Center

The Black Arts Think Tank (BATT), launched in 2014 as an umbrella organization to support Milwaukee African American arts organizations such as Ko-Thi Dance Company, African American Children’s Theatre and Hansberry-Sands Theatre Company, strives to preserve and promote African diaspora history and culture throughout Milwaukee. This December BATT will co-produce Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity with the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, and BATT’s Executive Director Barbara Wanzo says, “I cannot think of a more perfect way to introduce such a wonderful song-play and arts collaboration to our community.”

Through African American scripture, poetry, dance, live music and song, Black Nativity tells the story of Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem and also offers a glimpse into Milwaukee’s present-day African American churches and the spirit-lifting musical culture.

“Although Black Nativity was written with the black culture in mind, and to give a view of their role in the history of the Bible, it is imperative that all cultures that reside here are recognized for their cultural beauty and creative abilities. That can only happen when given the opportunity to evolve on the stage, where the true culture of a people is depicted purposefully and with the best interest of each culture in mind and heart,” says director Azeeza Islam. “Milwaukee has a great opportunity to grow its theater community in ways that many other cities have been doing for many years. The time is now to change old practices, to find the jewels that are homegrown to bring a more positive light to Milwaukee and the cultures that reside here. I am hoping that our audiences will take with them the need and desire to come back next year and to make Black Nativity a part of their holiday tradition.”

Marcus Center President and CEO Paul Mathews is delighted to be deepening the Center’s relationship with BATT. He adds, “The beauty of the piece that Mr. Hughes created is that it is so open to interpretation and updating. The Black Nativity that you will see in this version is going to be totally new. Even if you’ve seen this show before, you haven’t seen this one.”

Black Nativity runs Dec. 10-13 at the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, 929 N. Water St. For more information and tickets, call 414-273-7206 or visit ticketmaster.com or marcuscenter.org.

Theatre Happenings:

* Acacia Theatre presents an encore performance of Fish Eyes , in which an odd pair of fishers-of-men (Matt Koester and David Sapiro) tell the story of Jesus. The one-time performance takes place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 at Concordia University Wisconsin’s Todd Wehr Auditorium, 12800 N. Lake Shore Drive, Mequon. Admission is pay-what-you-can. For additional info, call 414-744-5995 or visit acaciatheatre.com.

* African American Children’s Theatre’s after-school classes at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center (325 W. Walnut St.) present a Holiday Studio Show at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Admission is pay-what-you-can. For more information, call 414-324-9821.

* First Stage Young Company opens its 12th season with Shakespeare’s All’s Well That Ends Well featuring an all-female cast. Show runs Dec. 11-20 at Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 W. Walnut St. For tickets and more information, call 414-267-2961 or visit firststage.org.

* The Milwaukee Repertory Theater hosts its sixth Holiday Artisan Craft Fair 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6 at Gallerie M in the InterContinental Hotel, 139 E. Kilbourn Ave. Meet members of the scenic, props and costume departments from the Rep while considering photography, handmade hats, homemade greeting cards, watercolor paintings, handmade jewelry and “winter gnomes.” For more information, call the 414-224-1761 or email jtoutant@milwaukeerep.com or pkoenig@milwaukeerep.com.

* The Incarnation of the Full Gospel Unified Christmas Choir , written by Morning Star Productions’ Artistic Director Alan Atwood, is a holiday comedy about a crazy church choir trying to stop the demolition of their building. Show runs Dec. 4-13 at Eastbrook Church, 5385 N. Green Bay Ave. For tickets and more information, call 414-228-5220 ext.119 or visit morningstarproductions.org.