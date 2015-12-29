× Expand Unsung Heroes Unsung Heroes

Early next month, Divine Savior Holy Angels High School presents a special dinner theater show. Blockbuster: A Tale of Unsung Heroes is a superhero-inspired show. From the official announcement: “ Expect crime, hero-ing, crazy people dressed in even crazier costumes, and fastastic festivities!” Largely a Hollywood special effects genre, more can be be done with superhero stories on a small stage. It might be interesting to see what high schoolers would come up with for just such a show.

Funds from the show will go towards DSHA's Drama Club Trip to New York City in March.

The show will be staged Jan. 8 and 9. Both shows start at 5:00 p.m. For more information, visit DSHA online.