Blue Bullets Staged Reading With Milwaukee Chamber This Month

Most people have a bad day on the job and they might get reprimanded. Police officers have a bad day on the job and people get killed. It’s stressful--the kind of job no one is ever able to live up to 100% of the time. Some are better than others at handling the job, though. Putting it mildly: not everyone working as a police officer necessarily lives up to the responsibility of the job. There are abuses of power. This is no recent problem. It’s been around forever. Alvaro Saar Rios’ Blue Bullets explores one community’s reaction to police brutality as it focuses on a group of protestors organizing a “No More Blue Bullets” campaign in Houston, Texas in 1977. A group o concerned citizens assembles in a bakery to discuss how to handle issues with the police. Sounds like a fascinating look at people dealing with problems which continue to tragically echo into today.

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre will host a staged reading of Alvaro Saar Rios’ Blue Bullets this month. The diverse cast for the reading includes Liz Faraglia, Karl Oye Iglesias, Ray Jivoff, Chiké Johnson, Michelle Lopez-Rios and Shayne Steliga. The staged reading takes place Oct. 17 at the Skylight Bar and Bistro in the Broadway Theatre Center on 158 N. Broadway. The reading is Free with optional donations accepted at the door. Seating is first-come, first-served. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit Milwaukee Chamber Theater online.