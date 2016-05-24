Boeing Boeing Next Month at Sunset

The Sunset Playhouse opens a staging of the classic farce Boeing, Boeing this week. The show’s got a really talented and attractive cast.

Alec Lachman stars as a man trying to date multiple women at once without any of them knowing about it. On his public Twitter feed, he mentioned that a friend of his once told him he had a “hello darkness my old friend” face. He responded to this with a gif of Jeremy Renner evidently screaming internally during an interview. Actually, having seen him as a drunken porter in a production of Hamlet not too long ago, I think of him as having kind of a cool comic wit that feels like a clever...idunno...Matt Damon kind of a thing going on.

Alec plays Bernard--a bachelor trying to keep things in the air with three air hostesses:

Natasha Mortazavi is the girl-next-door Amarican air hostess. She’s a pleasant presence onstage that should serve the role well.

I’m not as familiar with Rae Elizabeth Paré’s work, but judging from her appearance, she fits the exotic intensity of the Italian air hostess quite well.

The red-headed Victoria Hudziak will have the fun of portraying the aggressive German air hostess--a role with plenty of room for that comically exaggerated German stereotype that plays so well in the script.

Seasoned comic actress Sharon Nieman-Koebert rounds out the central cast as Bernard’s clever housekeeper Berthe.

The show is directed by Michael Pocaro.

Sunset Playhouse’s production of Boeing Boeing runs Jun. 2 - 19 on 800 Elm Grove Rd. For more information, visit Sunset Playhouse online.