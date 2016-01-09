Book to Prisoners Fundraiser

× Expand Milwaukee Books to Prisoners Milwaukee Books to Prisoners

Ex-Prisoners Organizing will be hosting a poetry read to raise funds for the Wisconsin Books to Prisoners and LGBT Books to Prisoners. The project is exactly what the title states it is. Last year, they sent thousands of books to prisoners in the state of Wisconsin free of charge. They’re looking to continue what sounds like a very noble mission.

On Saturday, Jan. 23, the program will be featuring a group of poets from EXPO including Mark Rice, NaZeeya Bey, Talib Akbar, and Jerome Dillard. They will be performing their work and discussing the work that they’re doing to end mass incarceration in the state of Wisconsin.

The show takes place at the Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts on 926 E. Center St. Admission is $5.00. All money collected will go towards postage for sending books to prisoners. The program begins at 6:00 p.m.