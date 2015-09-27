Boozy Bard Macbeth

Early next month Shakespeare Raw presents the first of two October opportunities to hang out with one of the most legendary tragic figures in the history of drama as it stages Macbeth. UWM Theatre will be staging it’s near future vision of the classic tragedy. First up though: Shakespeare Raw will be presenting its Boozy Bard production of the Scottish play. It’s a fun, loose casual atmosphere in which to encounter one of the heaviest epic dramas ever written. A group of actors arrive, pic roles at random, get prepared and have at it. Just might be the perfect way to roll into the classic tragedy of ambition and destiny.

The Boozy Bard production of Macbeth runs Oct. 5 - 7 at the Best Place Tavern on 901 West Juneau Ave. Tickets are half price for those showing-up in Halloween costume.