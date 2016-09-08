Boozy Bard to Tackle a Problem Play This Month

A man is sentenced to death. His sister, a nun, begs for his life. The only one who can pardon him is a man who agrees to do so IF the nun will have sex with him. Relax: it’s Shakespeare. This month, Boozy Bard’s Shakespeare RAW presents Measure for Measure. The comedy that doesn’t always feel like a comedy is one of Shakespeare’s “problem” plays. Boozy Bard deals with the problem via an approach which keeps the story fresh. Actors who are familiar with the play arrive at the venue, choose characters at random and then go at it after a brief moment to drink and reflect on why they might have agreed to be a part of the show...and get into character and all of that. It’s a fun way to connect-up with an old classic and it returns this month to a quaint, little space just outside downtown.

Boozy Bard’s Shakespeare RAW presentation of Measure for Measure runs Sep. 12 - 14 at the Best Place Tavern at the Historic Pabst Brewery on 901 W. Juneau Ave. For further information, visit the event’s Facebook page.