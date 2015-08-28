A Boozy Pound of Flesh

Midway through next month Boozy Bard presents Shakespeare Raw: Merchant of Venice at the Best Place Tavern. The idea is simple: a group of actors familiarize themselves with a play--in this case, Merchant of Venice --a moneylending drama with a really high rate of interest. Before the performance, they choose who will be playing what that night. They have five minutes to get ready and get a drink before rolling through the show.

It’s a fun and breezy approach to ancient drama that time has made impossibly stuffy. It’s nice to know Boozy Bard and company are still out there continuing to wake-up Shakespeare and present his work in an engaging way to new audiences.

Boozy Bard presents Shakespeare Raw: Merchant of Venice runs Sep. 14, 15 and 16 at the Best Place Tavern in the Pabst Brewery on 901 W. Juneau Ave. For more information, visit the Facebook event page for the show.