Boulevard Auditions

The Boulevard Theatre is working on a promising upcoming season of shows. Under consideration for production at this time are shows including Shooting Star, Don Juan in Hell, the Jerker and Living Out. Of course, in order to stage such productions, the Boulevard needs actors. In the interest of attracting some, the boulevard is hosting auditions at month's end.

Auditions are by appointment only July 29th through the 31st. Interested actors aged 18 and over are encouraged to contact the Boulevard to set-up an audition time. The Boulevard can be reached at 414-744-5757 or by mailing Artistic Director Mark Bucher.

Those looking to audition should prepare two contrasting memorized monologues . . . from published theatrical scripts. Also bring a head shot and a current resume. The Boulevard will be announcing its 27th season shortly . . .