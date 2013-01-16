Boulevard Hosts The Last Romance

×

The Boulevard Theatre continues its season next month with the Milwaukee premiere of Joe Di Pietro's The Last Romance. An 80 year-old widower gets a second chance at love in a comedy of love later in life. Most people don't like thinking about aging, but presenting serious issues of aging in the context of an innocuous romantic comedy softens the blow and makes for something that is ideally quite pleasant and heartwarming.

The Boulevard's staging runs just two weeks. Michael Weber plays the octogenarian Ralph who is attempting to woo a woman played by Anita Domnitz. The show also stars Barbara Weber and Doug Clemons. The Boulevard's intimate space is perfect for the kind of subtlety that makes the nuances of interpersonal relations work onstage.

Boulevard's The Last Romance runs February 20th - March 3rd. for ticket reservations, call 414-744-5757.