Boulevard’s HANDLE WITH CARE Next Month

It just might be the first Christmas show of the holiday season. And it’s Jewish. And it’s being staged at a UCC church. Did I mention it’s also a romantic comedy? Hugh Blewett and Zoe Schwartz star with Mitch Weindorf and Chrstine Lathrop Horgen in Jason Odell Williams' Handle With Care. It’s the story of a young Israeli woman who doesn’t have a firm grasp of the English language. She meets a young american man who doesn’t have a firm grasp of romance. It’s a light, hour-and-a-half show with no intermission. Y’know...light comedy with something deeper to it that’s being directed by Mark Bucher.

Handle With Care runs Nov. 7 - 9 at the Plymouth Church on 2717 E. Hampshire. For more information, visit the Boulevard online.