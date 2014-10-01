Boulevard Theatre Goes the Distance with ‘Pal Joey’

Boulevard Theatre’s season opener finds the troupe on the move—literally. And the change of scenery served the company well last weekend in its limited run of the Rodgers and Hart classic, Pal Joey .

Boulevard now had room to breathe, move and go the distance(s) on the stage of the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center. And in a smart switch up, the audience sat on the stage facing out toward the auditorium, while the 12-member cast performed in concert version, binders in hand with a few props. It worked due in large part to Director David Flores’ well-thought-out use of the space and the steady piano accompaniment by Musical Director Donna Kummer.

As the title character, Marty McNamee is charismatic and extremely likeable for being such a womanizing braggart. However, it is the vocal prowess of the highly talented Diane Lane (high-society matron Vera Simpson) who commands the stage throughout with her stirring version of “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered” and in particular a heartfelt “What is a Man?”

