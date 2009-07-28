Boulevard Theatre Opens ‘As Bees in Honey Drown’

Boulevard Theatrelaunches its 2009-2010 season this week with the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy, As Bees in Honey Drown. The story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author isn't exactly in touch with reality, but that hasn't stopped it from becoming a critical hit. In real life, aspiring writers are notoriously poor (just finding one with good credit is hard enough), but Beane's comedy is a wild satire that should make for great fun in the cozy confines of the Boulevard Theatre.

Ericka Wade plays the aforementioned beautiful con artist, Alexa Vere de Vere. Wade has made a strong impression over the years, putting in memorable performances in Soulstice Theatre's Chicago and Boulevard's recent staging of David Mamet shorts. Some familiar names will join Wade in the cast, including Tom Mertz-Dillon, Kate Sherry and Marion Araujo.

In As Bees in Honey Drown, Alexa's mark is young New York writer Evan Wyler, played by David Geisler. Alexa introduces herself to Evan by posing as a wealthy record producer who is interested in having him write a screenplay about her life story. She covers the expenses on their first few meetings, but it isn't long before Evan's credit card is paying for everything. Alexa uses passion and romance to enhance the situation, but when Evan maxes out his credit, she disappears. Seeking revenge, Evan enlists the help of others who have fallen victim to Alexa.

The play starts off as a light comedy, but becomes more sophisticated as things progress. "The play is cinematic in nature and speaks to deeper issues," says Mark Bucher, artistic director for Boulevard Theatre. A satire on the ever-present American desire for instant fame, Beane's script also explores how past romantic experiences affect the present.

The Boulevard Theatre's production of As Bees in Honey Drown runs through Aug. 29.