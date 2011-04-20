Boulevard Theatre Puts On a Pair of Shorts

In sync with the warmer weather, Boulevard Theatre continues its season with a pair of shorts. The shorts in question are short playscollected under the title "Two 2 Go"written by two of the most acclaimed playwrights of the 20th century: George Bernard Shaw and Thornton Wilder.
The Shaw short is a delightful little piece called A Village Wooing. Michael Keiley and Liv Mueller play a man and woman who meet on the lounge deck of a pleasure cruise ship in 1933. Both are single and absolutely determined to connect with one another in spite of themselves. Casual conversation leads to a deeper understanding of human connection.
Mueller, a local recording artist and a striking actress, will be making her Boulevard debut. This production will also mark Keiley's first time with the Boulevard Theatre. Recently, he has created a string of memorable comic performances at Carte Blanche Studios.
The other short is Wilder's Pullman Car Hiawatha, another 1930s travel pieceonly this one involves people on a train from New York to Chicago. The journey stars Jamie Jastrab, Michael Weber and Boulevard Artistic Director Mark Bucher.
Boulevard Theatre's "Two 2 Go"runs April 20-May 29. To reserve tickets, call 414-744-5757.
Theater Happenings
- Rock of Ages, the hard-rock musical tribute to the '80s, makes a five-show, three-day stop at the Milwaukee Theatre April 29-May 1. Call 1-800-745-3000 for tickets.
- In Tandem Theatre concludes its season with the Stephen Dolginoff musical Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story. Starring Joe Fransee and Adam Estes, Thrill Me is the story of two men trying to get away with murder. It graces the stage of the Tenth Street Theatre April 29-May 15. To reserve tickets, call 414-271-1371.