Boulevard Theatre Puts On a Pair of Shorts

In sync with the warmer weather, Boulevard Theatre continues its season with a pair of shorts. The shorts in question are short playscollected under the title "Two 2 Go"written by two of the most acclaimed playwrights of the 20th century: George Bernard Shaw and Thornton Wilder.

The Shaw short is a delightful little piece called A Village Wooing. Michael Keiley and Liv Mueller play a man and woman who meet on the lounge deck of a pleasure cruise ship in 1933. Both are single and absolutely determined to connect with one another in spite of themselves. Casual conversation leads to a deeper understanding of human connection.

Mueller, a local recording artist and a striking actress, will be making her Boulevard debut. This production will also mark Keiley's first time with the Boulevard Theatre. Recently, he has created a string of memorable comic performances at Carte Blanche Studios.

The other short is Wilder's Pullman Car Hiawatha, another 1930s travel pieceonly this one involves people on a train from New York to Chicago. The journey stars Jamie Jastrab, Michael Weber and Boulevard Artistic Director Mark Bucher.

Boulevard Theatre's "Two 2 Go"runs April 20-May 29. To reserve tickets, call 414-744-5757.

Theater Happenings

Rock of Ages, the hard-rock musical tribute to the '80s, makes a five-show, three-day stop at the Milwaukee Theatre April 29-May 1. Call 1-800-745-3000 for tickets.