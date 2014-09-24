Boulevard Theatre Rehearses a Piece from PAL JOEY

In the years to come, online video just might become indispensable in promoting upcoming local theater shows. There are bound to be a lot of soft-sell approaches that have more to do with image than they do the actual show that’s being promoted. These can be really cool if they’re done right but they can be really confusing if they’re not. (I understand that’s the performer in front of a bunch of cows, but what does it have to do with the show?)

To help promote its upcoming production of the musical Pal Joey, the Boulevard Theatre is going for something very straightforward. The Boulevard is offering up a little over a minute worth of rehearsal of one of the songs. Here it is:

A very straightforward documentary footage approach. Will it work? Maybe. It’s just nice to see online video getting used more for this type of thing.

Boulevard Theatre’s production of Pal Joey runs Sept. 26 - 28 at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center. For ticket reservations, call the box office at 414-766-5049. For more information, visit the Boulevard online.

Also upcoming from the Boulevard is the Wisconsin premiere production of Gidion’s Knot but Johnna Williams. It’s a 90-minute drama about the current educational system. Lisa Schnell plays a troubled parent. Nicole Gorski plays a teacher.

The show runs Oct. 2 - 12 at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts on 839 S. 5th St. For more information, visit Brown Paper Tickets.