Boulevard Theatre's Comedic Look at 'Life'

The <strong>Boulevard Theatre</strong>'s cozy studio space is perfect for the intimate comedies staged by Artistic Director Mark Bucher. The theater group opens its season Sept. 19 with the Midwest premiere of Yasmina Reza's <em>Life (x) 3</em>. It is precisely the kind of emotionally affecting comedy that does so well in this setting.<br /><br />Joe Drilling and Jamieson Hawkins play a couple named Henry and Sonia. Henry, who has done a great deal of research in astrophysics, invites a noted astrophysicist and his wife over for dinner to discuss matters that pertain to a promotion he has been seeking. When the astrophysicist (Siddhartha Valicharla) and his rebellious wife (Rachel Lewandowski) arrive a day too early, Henry and Sonia are not prepared. And things unravel from there. Two couples try to make the best of the evening, a feat made more difficult since they neither like nor respect each other. Over a dinner of potato chips, chocolate fingers and wine, they proceed to trade insults.<br /><br />There are many untested elements at play here. This will be the first Midwest staging of <em>Life (x) 3</em>.<em> </em>And the ensemble for this production hasn't done extensive work together. Valicharla has made memorable appearances in past Boulevard shows, but he hasn't made it to the stage in a while. Drilling, who offers a smooth, professional presence that should be an interesting fit for the young astrophysicist, will be making his Boulevard debut. They join the more familiar talents of Hawkins and Lewandowski in a dynamic that should be a great deal of fun.<br /><br />The Boulevard Theatre's production of <em>Life (x) 3</em> runs Sept. 19-Oct. 14. For ticket reservations, call 414-744-5757.<strong><br /><br />Theater Happenings</strong><br /><br /> <ul> <li>Two girls on roller skates play two guys starting a punk band in the '80s as <strong>The World's Stage Theatre Company </strong>presents <em>Punkplay</em>. Fly Steffens directs the Gregory S. Moss drama starring Liz Leighton and Emily Rindt as teenagers searching for meaning in a suburban wasteland. The show runs Sept. 6-8 at Cream City Collectives and Sept. 13-15 at Bucketworks. For ticket reservations, visit<a href="http://brownpapertickets.com." target="_blank"> Brownpapertickets.com.</a></li> </ul> <ul> <li>Steven Dietz's <em>Rocket Man</em>, another play about the search for meaning, opens with a man attempting to sell all of his possessions. <strong>Soulstice Theatre </strong>opens its season with this interesting production, which runs Sept. 7-22. For ticket reservations, call 414-481-2800.</li> </ul>