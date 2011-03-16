Boulevard Theatre's Intimate 'Becky Shaw'

The Boulevard Theatre explores love, sex and family in modern society with its intimate production of the Gina Gionfriddo play Becky Shaw. David Flores directs a well-tuned cast featuring particularly sharp performances by Anne Miller and Joe Fransee as the non-biological siblings Suzanna and Max. Nigel Wade and Rachel Lewandowski create compelling portrayals of Suzanna's husband and his co-worker, who is being set up on a date with Max.

The Boulevard Theatre's production of Becky Shaw runs through March 20. To reserve tickets, call 414-744-5757.