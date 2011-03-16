Boulevard Theatre's Intimate 'Becky Shaw'

Theater Review

by

The Boulevard Theatre explores love, sex and family in modern society with its intimate production of the Gina Gionfriddo play Becky Shaw. David Flores directs a well-tuned cast featuring particularly sharp performances by Anne Miller and Joe Fransee as the non-biological siblings Suzanna and Max. Nigel Wade and Rachel Lewandowski create compelling portrayals of Suzanna's husband and his co-worker, who is being set up on a date with Max.

The Boulevard Theatre's production of Becky Shaw runs through March 20. To reserve tickets, call 414-744-5757.