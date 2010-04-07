Boulevard Theatre’s ‘It’s Your Mother’ Lets Daughters Vent

×

Boulevard Theatrecloses its 24th season by exploring relationships between mothers anddaughtersthe never-ending journey to communicate and understand one anotherinIt’s Your Mother! Written by PatriciaDurante and Betsy Tuxill, the 84-minute play (with no intermission) is a seriesof 10 sketches and vignettes that focus on the typical trials and tribulationsof adult daughters whose mothers still treat them like little children.

The mothers dote on,criticize, patronize and, of course, know better than their adult daughters.The daughters in turn vent their frustration and anger on topics like the onsetof old age, dealing with Thanksgiving holidays and planning a wedding. The15-member cast14 women, one mankeeps it moving under the direction of MarkBucher. But one-dimensional writing tends to reduce the concept of “mother” toa perpetual nag, know-it-all, worrywart, martyr, etc.in general, moms we canrecognize and laugh at, but really wouldn’t want to tuck us in at night.

There are, however,some funny and touching moments. On the humorous side, Boulevard veteranChristine Horgen does a comic, all-too-real turn in “Mother of the Bride,”turning her daughter’s simple plans into a mega-matrimonial gala. ActressesMelissa Keith and Amanda Schlueter are a delight to watch in “Is He the Man?”as the mom (Schlueter) keeps askingand annoyingher theater major daughter(Keith) about gay male stereotypes. Both actresses shine in the evening’s high point, “PersonalSpeeches,” as the teacher (Schlueter) asks students to read aloud their essaysabout their mothers. Joined by Michael Tyburski and Rachel Lewandowski in theskit’s funnier moments, Keith’s down-to-earth, bittersweet monologue aboutlosing her mother at a young, impressionable age touches the child in all ofusa good reminder that the next time the phone rings and the voice on theother end says, “It’s your mother,” it’d be worth the time to listen andappreciate.

It’s Your Mother! runs through May 9 at Boulevard Ensemble Studio Theater.