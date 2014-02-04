Boulevard Theatre's Shootings Star opens February

The weekend of Valentine's Day is kind of ridiculous this year. There are something like a dozen shows opening that weekend. That's why it's nice to see Boulevard opening a romantic comedy the week before Valentine's Day. How thoughtful of them . . .
The show in question is Steven Dietz's Shooting Star. Jaime Jastrab and Anita Domnitz play two former lovers who run into each other in a snowe-din airport. Perfect atmosphere for a romantic comedy . . . the Boulevard is one of the smallest stages in town. Two people uncomfortably sharing the same airport are also sharing a very, very inrimare space with a small audience. The production will only have ten performances between February 5th and 16th at Boulevard's space on 2252 South Kinnickinnic Avenue. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.