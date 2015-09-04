BR!NK New Work Festival Early This Month

Renaissance Theaterworks brings a series of staged readings to various venues early this month as it presents the Br!nk New Work Festival. The Br!nk Award recognizes midwestern female playwright excellence with week long workshops that result in scripts which are then presented in a series of staged readings around town. This year’s offering includes the work of Katherine Glover and Kelly McBurnette-Andronicos.

Glover’s The Sweeter the Crime sounds like a dizzyingly complex drama. A woman think she knows the identity of a murderer who was an illicit lover of hers a couple of decades ago. The problem is that she’s not quite as lucid as she once was--mistaking the past for the present. To make matters worse, she doesn’t always tell the truth. So what’s really going on? Kind of a fun concept for a murder drama.

McBurnette-Andronicos' The Hall of Final Ruin is a 19th century drama set in Santa Fe. It centers around a high-stakes gambler by the name of Doña Gertrudis ‘La Tules’ Barcelo who is forced to orchestrate one final card game before she can slip beyond the mortal coil and be buried in the floor of her beloved church.

The two full-length plays will be read Sep. 8 - 13 at Woodland Pattern, 42 Ale House in St. Francis, the Oconomowoc Arts Center and the Broadway Theatre Center. For exact dates, times and locations, visit Renaissance Theaterworks online.