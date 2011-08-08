From Brad and Janet to Blanche and Jane

×

Off The Wall Theatre recently announced a change in its October show. They had originally scheduled to do The Rocky Horror Show in October. Plans have changed. Off The Wall switches from the tale of Brad and Janet to the tale of Blanche and Jane as it will be staging a production of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? that will feature the comic talents of Mark Hagen and Jeremy Welter in the Bette Davis and Joan Crawford roles of sisters Blanche and Jane Hudson.

This is a really fun pairing of actors. Welter has appeared as some pretty twisted characters in the pastHamlet, Mack The Knife and most recently the Mad Hatter. He’s got a presence that fills the space at the Boulevard Theatre quite nicely. Also known in the certain circles as Dear Miss Ruthie, Mark Hagen has managed to make a really impressive appearance in the Harvey Fierstein role in a recent production of Torch Song Trilogy. The tweo actors will alternate roles between the two of them. As I understand it, actors don’t normally go for that sort of thing unless they’re really, really into what they’re doing. That kind of commitment at the center of this play just might make it one of the most offbeat shows of the season. Really looking forward to this one.

Between this and Alchemist’s Faust, October looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun. And with midnight shows on the October 29th and November 5th, this could work great as late night fare for people not quite ready to go home after an earlier show on one of those evenings.

Off The Wall’s production of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? Runs October 27th through November 6th. For reservations, call 414-327-3552