Brand New Theater in Milwaukee

Umbrella Group Milwaukee, the city’s newest theater company, was founded in May by a handful of Milwaukee’s premier acting and directing talents: Bo Johnson, Libby Amato, Anna Figlesthaler, Matt Wickey, Jason Will and Erin Eggers. The organization was formed with the mission of challenging and inspiring audiences and providing a framework for performance projects in Milwaukee that may otherwise go unrealized. Umbrella Group Milwaukee is currently working on its first production, French playwright Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage , which won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Comedy as well as a Tony Award. Johnson, director of the show, says “People can so quickly change their allegiance with other people. There are very quick-shifting dynamics in this show, mostly about allegiance and loyalty, and it’s done in a way I think is very funny.” Featured are Amato, Figlesthaler, Wickey and Will, with Eggers stage managing.

God of Carnage runs July 10-20, with a pay-what-you-can performance on Monday, July 14, at In Tandem’s Tenth Street Theatre (628 N. 10th St.). For tickets and more information, visit www.umbrellagroupmilwaukee.com or https://www.facebook.com/UmbrellaGroupMilwaukee.

Theatre Happenings

Peninsula Players’ next production is murder-mystery author Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None , a thrilling masterpiece about 10 people trapped on an island resort who, one by one, start to die. The show runs July 9-27, at 4351 Peninsula Players Road, Fish Creek. For tickets, call 920-868-3287 or visit www.peninsulaplayers.com.

Door Shakespeare brings to stage two shows during July 5-Aug. 16: King Lear , directed by Richard Ooms, on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and The Comedy of Errors , directed by Leda Hoffmann, on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. All performances are held at the Garden at Björklunden at 7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor. For tickets and more information, call 920-839-1500 or visit www.doorshakespeare.com.

Songs of Love: A theatrical Mix Tape by Nat Cassidy originally premiered at the 2012 New York International Fringe Festival and will now premiere in Milwaukee. The World’s Stage Theatre Company will put on this twisted, outrageous and heartfelt collection of love stories and songs at The Underground Collaborative (161 W. Wisconsin Ave.), July 10-13. For tickets, visit http://www.twstheatre.com/ or purchase them at the door.