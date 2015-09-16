Brew City Bombshells Get Tiki at Summer’s End

The Brew City Bombshells Burlesque are holding on to summer for as long as it’s still technically here. The burlesque entertainment group has included the dance talents with names like Vee Valentine, Polly Amour, Anetta Vendetta and the hula hoop of Trixie Tang. Here the group is doing a retro beach-themed show which just might include beach balls and swimsuits. The Brew City Bombshells present The Cheeky Tiki Show at Lucky Joe’s Tiki on 196 S. 2nd St. starting at 9:00 p.m. on Sep. 19. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.