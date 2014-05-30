Bringing Together Eight Original Plays

It’s Pink Banana Theatre’s One Acts Festival season again! This year’s theme: “The Honeymoon is Over.” More than 160 plays—the most the theater has ever received—were submitted from all over the country and Pink Banana chose eight unique pieces to create this year’s festival. “I love the idea of being able to present so many new works in the same show. It’s a very exciting challenge,” says Artistic Producer Matt Kemple. “All the plays are very different but they mostly follow the theme of relationships. For example, the one act Don’t Toy With Me by Andrew Black shows us Barbie and G.I. Joe’s relationship. We are very open to working with new and emerging artists and this is personally one of my favorite projects to work on because of how many fun people are involved.”

Pink Banana is also very excited to be celebrating its 10th Anniversary and invites all alumni, volunteers and fans to a free celebratory pre-reception on opening night, Friday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. One Acts 2014: The Honeymoon is Over runs June 5-14 at Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water St. For tickets, call 414-278-0765 or visit Pink Banana’s new website, pinkbananamke.org.

Theatre Happenings

■ Visit the elegant Memories Dinner Theater in Port Washington to take in Ken Ludwig’s The Fox on the Fairway . This farcical romantic comedy in the style of the Marx Brothers’ classics centers on lovers’ quarrels, mistaken identity and golf bets. The show runs June 3-18 at 1077 Lake Drive. Tickets are $25 or $40 with dinner included; to purchase, call 262-284-6850 or visit memoriesballroom.com.

■ Sunset Playhouse presents Ernest Thompson’s touching On Golden Pond . In this uplifting slice-of-life drama, elderly couple Norman and Ethel Thayer reconnect with their estranged daughter Chelsea over her boyfriend’s 13-year-old son. See the show June 5-22 at the Furlan Auditorium, 800 Elm Grove Road. For tickets, call 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com.

■ One of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated musical and lyrical works and the winner of eight Tony Awards, Follies takes us on a journey through time. This Soulstice Theatre production will be performed in concert format and audiences can look forward to such classics as “Broadway Baby,” “I’m Still Here” and “Losing My Mind.” The show runs June 6-21 at 3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave. For tickets, call 414-481-2800 or visit seatyourself.biz.

■ Arthur Miller’s A View From The Bridge , set in 1950s Brooklyn, New York, carries us on a rollercoaster ride of love, jealousy and betrayal. This tragedy centers on the travails of an Italian American family, hinging on the still timely issues of immigration and deportation. This Waukesha Civic Theatre show runs June 6-22 at 264 W. Main St. For tickets, call 262-547-0708 or visit waukeshacivictheatre.org.