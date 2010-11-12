Brisk Swashbuckling Romance

×

If I’m not mistaken, Tim Braun was fighting with both a standard-sized sword and a cutlass. It had fallen on him to fight two people at once. He wasn’t alone in the combat. It’s actually a remarkably well-choreographed scene onstage at Marquette’s Helfaer Theatre. The university’s production of The Beaux’ Stratagem features a bit of swashbuckling in a semi-climactic scene. Choreographed by David Krajec. the swashbuckling in question is solidly satisfyinga small part of a deep and entertaining evening at the theatre.

Maureen Kilmurry directs a contemporary adaptation of the 18th century George Farquhar comedy written by both the late Thornton Wilder and the contemporary Ken Ludwig. The play feels like a light mix of various bits Shakespeare had drawn together from earlier work that had predated his. It’s light, enjoyable comedy about a pair of guys looking to steal from a rich heiress.

The production has a very vibrant look to it. Lush, detailed Debra Krajec costuming moves around in a stylish Ron Naversen set. Set pieces move about the stage quicklybrightly detailed with heavy line work suggesting an 18th century storybook illustration.

Braun plays Aimwella con man posing as a wealthy aristocrat. His partner in crime is a gentleman named Archer played by John Gallagher. Gallagher, who is a senior in the Broadcasting program, has a sharp sense of comic timing and delivery. A sweeping, swashbuckling tale, The Beaux’ Stratagem is written to be performed in broad, dramatic strokes. Gallagher, who has also evidently trained with Marquette’s improv group, capture the mood quite precisely. Braun mirrors Gallagher’s comic instincts, adding to them a respectably deft physicality.

The bulk of the story centers around of a pair of men falling for women they were trying to swindle. The romantic comedy finds its heart in three different actresses who all do admirable jobs of delivering the romance. Alexandra Bonesho plays a landlord’s daughter who has been given the task of trying to investigate her father’s suspicions that the two gentlemen may not be what they claim. Bonesho has a rather clever scene between the two of themin the process of having a conversation between the two men, she falls for one of them. Bonesho is great fun in the roleeven if that one scene is all she really gets of substance here.

Kelsey Lauren plays Kate Sullena woman who falls for one of the conmen. Her love is complicated by her marriage to a man who hasn’t had the benefit of much sobriety in his life. (A drunk played with comic flair by Joe Picchetti.) Lauren plays a woman o whom love has long faded in marriagea woman who finds love again. There being a lot going on in the play, the script doesn’t afford her much time to render much depth to the character, but Lauren musters the right amount of charm and strength to keep the character quite dynamic throughout. Jennifer Mitchell adds depth to the romantic end of the ensemble in the role of Dorindaa young woman who has fallen for one of the con artists.

Marquette’s production of The Beaux’ Stratagem runs through November 21st at the Helfaer Theatre. A more concise review runs in next week’s Shepherd-Express.