Broadminded charges this month

It’s been an upsetting week for a lot of people. We may not have a woman president to look forward to in the near future, but we DO have another Broadminded show on the horizon. Next week the long-lived all-woman sketch comedy group presents Charged: A Sketch Comedy Show. It’s been an exhausting couple of months. A refreshing charge of clever comedy by a sketch comedy group with quite a bit of experience working together might just be what we all need to get back to working properly in the aftermath of a very tiring early November. Anne Graff LaDisa, Melissa Kingston, Megan McGee and Stacy Babl present a series of sketches that are short, energetic and physical. Not a single one over ten minutes in length. It should be an invigorating barrage of little comic bits appropriate for ages 13 and over.





Broabminded’s Charged runs Nov. 18 - 26 at the Underground Collaborative on the lower level of 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. For more information, visit Broadminded online.