Broadminded Does Families

All-Woman Sketch Comedy Group presents BLOOD IS THICKER THAN LIQUOR in June.

by

Anne, Stacy, Melissa and Megan return to the Alchemist Theatre next month for their latest sketch comedy show Blood Is Thicker Than Liquor. It’s family comedy which might not actually be . . . y’know . . . “family comedy.” Family is such a tedious topic for hack comedy, but when it’s handled well, it can be brilliantly insightful. The four-woman sketch comedy group Broadminded does some of the most intelligent comedy in the city, so this should be a good show.

Boradminded’s Blood Is Thicker Than Liquor runs June 16th- 26th at the Alchemist Theatre.

                  