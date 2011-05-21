Broadminded Does Families

×

Anne, Stacy, Melissa and Megan return to the Alchemist Theatre next month for their latest sketch comedy show Blood Is Thicker Than Liquor. It’s family comedy which might not actually be . . . y’know . . . “family comedy.” Family is such a tedious topic for hack comedy, but when it’s handled well, it can be brilliantly insightful. The four-woman sketch comedy group Broadminded does some of the most intelligent comedy in the city, so this should be a good show.

Boradminded’s Blood Is Thicker Than Liquor runs June 16th- 26th at the Alchemist Theatre.