Broadminded offers Audiences "Participation Prize"

Some of the most beautiful comedy comes from brevity. The title of sketch comedy group Broadminded's next show was enough to get a laugh out of me. Participation Prize. It's one of those universally funny things that hasn't been mined to death by hack comics and weak beer-soaked improv. As the tagline says, "Win, Lose or Just Show Up." Come see what select audiences have come to recognize as some of the best sketch comedy in the city at a new location.

Broadminded's next show Participation Prize runs November 23rd through December 1st at the Arcade Theatre at 161 West Wisconsin Avenue. For ticket reservations, visit Brown PaperTickets.com.