Broadminded’s ‘Science & Surplus’ Provides Clever Comedy

The smart, accessiblesketch comedy group Broadminded takes quite a few chances with its latest show,Science & Surplus.The program from the all-female comedytroupe covers the history of life on Earth, creationism, “intelligent design”and more. The show’s second act opens with a debate between science andreligion (including Scientology) at a school board meeting in ancient Greece. Lateron, there’s a dialogue about nuclear technology in a domestic setting withMother Russia and Father U.S.discussing responsibility with Iranand North Koreaas teenage daughters.

Not everything in Science & Surplus is brilliant, butmost of the material hits the mark. The best sketches work on multiple levels.Right before intermission, the group plays primates in a drug study in a sketchthat manages to make statements about addiction, society’s preoccupation withcelebrities and reality television. Characters are played with an emotional depththat goes well beyond the jokes, but without compromising the humor. It’s asophisticated show that works as both intelligent satire and straightforwardcomedy.





All four members ofBroadminded provide inspired moments. Megan McGee attempts to reason with a petdog and a cell phone. Melissa Kingston plays the Earth lending sympathy to AnneGraff LaDisa as a demoted Pluto in some weird solar high school. Stacy Bablmanages to make the idea of an ancient Greek Scientologist seem plausible. Atherapy session between a man who speaks in particle physics and a woman whospeaks in geology ends in sheer scientific poetry. It’s approachable, offbeatcomedy that lacks the desperation found in so much popular comedy.





Broadminded isn’t afraidto end a sketch long after its punch line to reach for something more. Thecomedy feels that much more comfortable without the desperate parade of jokesbegging for an audience’s laughter.





Broadminded’s Science & Surplus runs through June12 at the Alchemist Theatre in Bay View.