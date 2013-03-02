Broadminded's Surprise at Tenth Street

×

The longest-lived sketch comedy group in town, Broadminded continues its all-woman comedy tradition with a new show this April at In Tandem's Tenth Street Theatre. The group, which by all accounts has one of the most rigorous regular rehearsal schedules of any comedy group in town, brings an all-new show to the theatre on 628 North 10th Street April 5th - 13th.

According to the group's description of Surprise!-- the show "maybe possibly contain political satire, dream sequences, catchy song parodies, and faux facial hair. Or not."

For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com