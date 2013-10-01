Broadminded Ushers "Jerks" Through The Day After Black Friday

×

One of the most reliably funny comedy groups in town, Broadminded continues unabated. . Broadminded recently announced that it will be performing its new show Jerks! this coming November. On the far side of November, Broadminded presents sketches about "know-it-alls, mall girls, and the fine folks at the NSA who are reading your text messages at this very moment." Fun.

The show opens November 22nd and runs through the 30th at the Underground Collaborative in the basement of the Grand Avenue Mall. (161 West Wisconsin Avenue.) What I love about this is that the second weekend opens in a studio theatre space in the basement of a shopping mall on Black Friday. The perfect place to end up on what is usually the single most stressful retail shopping day in the US. So whether you were dealing with jerks all day at work or you had to shop with them, this show should be a good release. Broadminded is smart, witty and sharp.

